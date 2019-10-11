Appalachian State University alumni, students and community members will pour into Boone next week for Homecoming festivities centered around the theme “Build Yosef Up.”
The theme this year is centered around construction, according to the university’s Division of Student Affairs. Student organizations were encouraged to incorporate the construction theme into their plans for the Homecoming week events.
The week will kick off with the fifth annual Nearly Naked Mile from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16. Runners are encouraged to “bare it all” — with at least bathing suit coverage — during the one-mile run around campus. The event is sponsored by Club Council, Appalachian Ambassadors, the Appalachian Popular Programming Society, the Student Government Association and Alumni Affairs.
The Nearly Naked Mile is used as a way to spread awareness about the local homeless population who may go without sufficient clothing during the winter. As registration for the event, participants are asked to donate a coat or two other articles of clothing to the Hospitality House.
Club Council is providing free hotdogs and hamburgers, and APPS is providing free App State foam-fingers and swag.
A showing of “The Lion King” will be offered at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. from Oct. 17-19 in the I.G. Greer building. Mountaineer Spirit Day and App Builds a Home Field Day is Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Sanford Mall. Student organizations will compete to see who has the best routine and dance skills during the annual LipSync competition from 7 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 17 at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts.
On Friday, Oct. 18, the Alumni Awards Ceremony (an invitation only event) is at 11:30 a.m. in the Parkway Ballroom in the Plemmons Student Union. Those being recognized are Avery B. Hall Sr. and Ronald “Steve” Norwood with Outstanding Service awards and Jonathan Kappler with the Young Alumni Award.
The Appalachian Student Ambassadors are hosting one-hour tours of campus starting from the “Touchdown Yosef” statue starting at 3 p.m. Participants are asked to register for the event, and can do so by visiting homecoming.appstate.edu/homecoming-highlights-tour.
Additionally, on Oct. 18, a crowd will gather in downtown Boone at 7 p.m. for the homecoming parade along King Street. Following the parade is APPtoberfest from 7:30 to 11 p.m in the Peacock Hall parking lot. This event will include live music, a pep rally, a ferris wheel, inflatables and food. The night will wrap up with fireworks visible from the mountain behind the football stadium at 10 p.m.
The alumni breakfast — sponsored by Dan’l Boone Inn and Stick Boy Bread Company — is from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 19 at the McKinney Alumni Center. To register for the event, visit homecoming.appstate.edu/alumni-homecoming-breakfast.
The alumni block party and tailgating will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. inside and outside of the McKinney Alumni Center. The event will have cornhole, face painting and giant Jinga as well as the opportunity for alumni to view old yearbooks.
Tailgating for students will be located at Sanford Mall; tailgating will end 30 minutes before game time. The National Pan-Hellenic Council tailgate will start at noon at the NPHC Plots and Garden.
The Homecoming football game is at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Kidd Brewer Stadium against the University of Louisiana at Monroe.
At halftime during the football game, one student will be named the “Top of the Rock” out of eight Homecoming court members. The court is chosen out of a pool of student nominations and are selected based on academic success, campus involvement, community involvement, a written essay addressing the nominee’s journey toward success at App State and support of their peers also on that journey, a personal interview and student body votes.
The National Pan-Hellenic Council is hosting the NPHC Step Show at 8 p.m. on Oct. 19 at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets for students are $7 and $10 for the public. Tickets can be purchased at the Schaefer Center box office starting at 6 p.m. the day of the event.
App Builds a Home is hosting an alumni build day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 20. For more information, visit appbuildsahome.appstate.edu.
