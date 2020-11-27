BOONE — App State football, the Sun Belt Conference and the College Football Playoff Foundation joined forces once again to recognize teachers via the Extra Yard for Teachers initiative.
App State received a $5,000 grant from the CFP Foundation to recognize local teachers for their hard work and dedication and provide classroom supplies and resources.
The CFP Foundation provided the Sun Belt Conference with funds to support teacher-centric education initiatives in conjunction with conference activities at member institutions. Institutions had an opportunity to receive up to $5,000 to implement projects in the local community that incorporated one or more of the pillars of the EYFT Program: resources, recruitment and professional development.
The gift funded a project titled Partnership Leaders Council, an inaugural program in which representatives from the 11 partnership districts, several of whom are Appalachian alumni, as well as current education majors, will receive leadership and equity training and will provide insight for the university on important matters in the field of education in 2020-2021.
"Sustaining partnerships is critical to the work we do in preparing educators, as well as instilling the practice for professional development and continuing education," Dr. Melba Spooner, Dean of the Reich College of Education, said. "The Partnership Leaders Council program, funded in part by the $5,000 gift from the College Football Playoff Foundation, will provide the opportunity for our teacher education students to learn from the teacher leaders in our partnership schools."
The Partnership Leaders Council members were recognized virtually at App State's home football game against Georgia State on Nov. 14. During the game, they were acknowledged virtually for their achievements and as Extra Yard for Teachers participating partners. Dr. Betsy Rosenbalm, director of the RCOE's Public School Partnership, was presented a $5,000 ceremonial check in acknowledgment of the gift that helped fund the Partnership Leaders Council program.
EYFT Week is a nationwide celebration of teachers, led by the CFP Foundation within the platform of college football. Created in 2015, EYFT Week provides an opportunity for universities, coaches and student-athletes to take part in the mission of elevating the teaching profession through inspiring and empowering teachers, as well as creating awareness for the growing EYFT platform.
About the College Football Playoff Foundation and Extra Yard for Teachers
The College Football Playoff Foundation is the community investment arm of the College Football Playoff, supporting education across the country. The CFP Foundation's primary cause platform, Extra Yard for Teachers, is dedicated to elevating the teaching profession by inspiring and empowering teachers in four focus areas: resources, recognition, recruitment and professional development. The CFP Foundation utilizes multiple partnerships to execute its initiatives and support positive educational outcomes.
For more information, visit CFP-Foundation.org and follow Extra Yard for Teachers (@CFPExtraYard) on social media.
