BOONE — A total of seven Appalachian State University faculty received Fulbright awards for 2019–20 as a result of the 2018 Fulbright competition: six as Fulbright Scholars and one as a Fulbright Administrator. This represents a record number of Fulbrights for Appalachian.
The Fulbright Program is the flagship international educational exchange program sponsored by the U.S. government and is designed to build relations between the people of the United States and the people of other countries — relations that are needed to solve global challenges.
Last year, Appalachian and the College of Charleston tied as the top producers of Fulbrights among master’s institutions for 2018–19, with each having four Fulbright Scholars.
Among Appalachian’s 2019–20 recipients are Paul Wallace, who is spending the 2019-20 academic year teaching at NovSU in Russia and refining the curriculum for a new App State Online graduate certificate in international leadership; astronomy professor Richard Gray; who will teach and perform research at the University of the Free State in South Africa as part of his Fulbright award; Mark Powell, professor of creative writing at Appalachian, who will teach a course on contemporary U.S. literature at Ovidious University of Constanta, in Romania, during spring 2020, as well as conduct research for his seventh novel; Christina Verano Sornito-Carter, an assistant professor of anthropology, who will travel to the University of the Philippines Visayas in August 2020 to complete Fulbright research on heritage conservation and disaster management in relation to climate change in the Philippines; David Williams, a professor in Appalachian’s Department of Nutrition and Health Care Management, who will teach and perform research at Management Center Innsbruck in Austria in spring 2020; and Alexandra Sterling-Hellenbrand, professor of German and global studies in Appalachian’s Department of Languages, Literatures, and Cultures, who will serve as the Fulbright Visiting Professor of Cultural Studies at the University of Graz in Austria in spring 2020.
