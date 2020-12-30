BOONE — Appalachian State University conferred four 2020 Global Leadership Awards as part of the annual Appalachian Global Symposium, held virtually this fall due to COVID-19 and hosted by the Office of International Education and Development.
“This year’s Global Leadership Awards winners have all blazed trails on our campus to further our global presence, and they are all truly deserving of this recognition,” said App State’s Dr. Jesse Lutabingwa, associate vice chancellor of international education, director of international research and development, and professor of public administration.
The recipients of the 2020 Global Leadership Awards:
• René Harder Horst, the I.G. Greer Distinguished Professor of History in the Department of History — Faculty Global Leadership Award.
• Brian MacHarg, director of academic civic engagement — Staff Global Leadership Award.
• Alan-Joshua Carrasco, of Durham, a senior double majoring in global studies and political science–international and comparative politics — Student Global Leadership Award.
• Alexa Dudash, of Annville, Pa., a senior majoring in exercise science —Student Global Leadership Award.
Rich Campbell, chair of the Global Leadership Awards Committee, said Horst and MacHarg were recognized for their “ongoing and sustained work focused on global learning abroad, coupled specifically with their effort to bring significant globally oriented programs and events to campus.”
Carrasco and Dudash were each recognized with the Student Global Leadership Award for their outstanding efforts in promoting global learning on campus.
“Their tireless work is an inspiration of how to be a positive force on our campus,” said Campbell, who is also an adjunct lecturer in the Department of Recreation Management and Physical Education and associate director for programs in University Recreation.
This year’s Global Leadership Awards winners each received a plaque, and each had a red maple planted on campus in their honor. In addition to celebrating the winners, the honorary trees served as a contribution to App State’s Tree Campus USA designation, which the university has held since 2014.
App State’s Global Leadership Awards recognize students, faculty and staff who have made extraordinary contributions to global learning by initiating, developing and/or supporting opportunities for global learning at App State and in the local community.
According to Lutabingwa, the goal of the Global Symposium, established eight years ago, is to bring the Appalachian Community together to share and celebrate the university’s global engagement accomplishments and inform the campus and local community of the global engagement opportunities available.
For more information about each of the award winners, visit today.appstate.edu/2020/12/07/global-leadership-awards.
