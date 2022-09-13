Antlers and Acorns performance

Casey Clark performs for a crowd at Coyote Kitchen for Antlers and Acorns festival. Clark had friends and family in the audience as well as locals who were excited to hear a new artist.

 Photo by Piper Saunders

BOONE — Antlers and Acorns, a new festival celebrating songwriters, finished up this past Saturday after 6 days of live performances and special events across Boone aimed at celebrating songwriting.

The event included many activities intended to connect people to the writers of their favorite songs and to inform them about who actually writes the music they enjoy. Taking advantage of the many music venues and restaurants in the town of Boone, Antlers and Acorns organizers are hoping to lay the groundwork for a new tradition.

Antlers and Acorns performance

Cidny Bullens sings at Coyote Kitchen on Sept. 9, during Boone’s Antlers and Acorns songwriters festival. This was Bullens’ first gig in two and a half years and he was very grateful to have this opportunity.

