Cidny Bullens sings at Coyote Kitchen on Sept. 9, during Boone’s Antlers and Acorns songwriters festival. This was Bullens’ first gig in two and a half years and he was very grateful to have this opportunity.
BOONE — Antlers and Acorns, a new festival celebrating songwriters, finished up this past Saturday after 6 days of live performances and special events across Boone aimed at celebrating songwriting.
The event included many activities intended to connect people to the writers of their favorite songs and to inform them about who actually writes the music they enjoy. Taking advantage of the many music venues and restaurants in the town of Boone, Antlers and Acorns organizers are hoping to lay the groundwork for a new tradition.
“Antlers and acorns get left behind, and it’s the same thing with songwriters,” said Shari Smith, the event’s main organizer. “They work and work and work on these beautiful songs and then they sort of leave them behind and move on to the next one.”
Bothered by the lack of recognition songwriters get for their art, Smith organized the festival in hopes of allowing the public to see the people who may have written some of their favorite songs preform them.
“It is a celebration of songwriters,” Smith said. “You may know the song they’re singing, but not know that they wrote it. A great example is Keith Urban had a big hit with ‘Raining on Sunday,’ but Radney Foster wrote the song, and at the Appalachian Theatre, people heard Radney sing the song on Wednesday night.”
Smith said she hopes that hearing the song’s original artist perform will allow the audience to better understand the emotional attachment it may have.
“Speaking of Radney, he told us a great story the other night about a song that he wrote when his 5-year-old was going to move with his mother to France, and he wanted to write a song so that he could listen to it every night before he went to bed, and that song is “Godspeed” and the The Chicks had a big hit with it,” Smith said. “I think Radney was talking about mothers and sons dancing to it at the son’s wedding. So, you know, you really get to hear what these songs have meant to other people and why they were written in the first place.”
Along with these performances, the festival offered a series of outdoor events where attendees could connect with artists on a more personal level.
“Hiking, kayaking, tubing and fly fishing, it gives you a completely different experience with a songwriter, and who knows what comes from that,” Smith said.
With those different activities, Smith said she hopes people can go “ tell the story for the rest of your life that it was a famous songwriter who taught you” how to cast a fishing line better.
The festival was also heralded by the songwriters themselves.
“It’s been wonderful. This town is beautiful,” said singer-songwriter Chad Elliott, after a performance at Lost Province Brewing Co.
Elliott said he and his band were invited by Smith who is a friend of his.
“The fact that it celebrates the songwriters is great,” added fellow artist Katheryn Fox who performed with Elliott.
Other venues of note included Coyote Kitchen, Venture Chocolate and Wine Bar, Ransom Pub, the Jones House, the Appalachian Theatre and the Horton Hotel and the Blue Ridge Conservancy.
