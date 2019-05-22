BOONE — For the 17th year, the Watauga County Firefighters Association, area emergency services organizations and New River Tire are sponsoring the annual Emergency Fest on June 1.
Emergency Fest is a free event that allows community members the chance to see a display of firetrucks, ambulances, police cars and helicopters in addition to various demonstrations. Activities at the event include bounce houses, a children’s bike rodeo, a scavenger hunt, a train ride, a prize giveaway and live fire safety and law enforcement demonstrations. Children attending the bike rodeo can get fitted for a bike helmet as well as learn proper bike safety precautions.
Emergency Fest is taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 1 in the Peacock Lot at Appalachian State University. At 10:30 a.m., the Firefighters Association Color Guard will present the colors and national anthem.
Bomb disposal demonstrations are available at 10:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. Attendees will also be able to experience a vehicle extrication demonstration at 11 a.m.
