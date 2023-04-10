BOONE — Despite the rain, children of all ages and their families gathered outside of the Watauga County Community Recreation Center on Thursday night in anticipation for the Easter EGGstravaganza hunt.
Three separate egg hunting activities were available based on age range. Families went to the field in time increments to ensure there were enough eggs for all the children participating. Golden eggs were hidden for kids to redeem at the town of Boone booth to receive larger gifts. Gift baskets were given based on which scavenger egg hunt the child was in.
The Watauga County Public Library had a booth for children to create imprint ornaments, which are a craft made from dough that children can imprint objects or their hands to create images in the dried dough.
The Watauga County Parks and Recreation offered face painting where members of Watauga County Parks and Recreation painted Easter themed pictures on children’s faces.
The Southern Appalachian Historical Association worked in tandem with the Daughters of the American Revolution, with volunteers in period costumes assisting children in candle making, and making corn husk dolls.
The event was presented by the town of Boone, Watauga County Parks and Recreation, Watauga County Library, and the Southern Appalachian Historical Association.
