BOONE — The beat went on — and on — at Appalachian State University on Feb. 15 as over 300 students cut loose for 15 hours at the university’s annual Dance Marathon. The event took place at Legends and raised a record-breaking $49,565 for three local nonprofit agencies: Western Youth Network, Parent to Parent Family Support Network-High Country and the Watauga County Back 2 School Festival.
The annual fundraiser began 17 years ago and is organized by Appalachian and the Community Together (ACT) as a community service event. Each student participant is asked to raise $150, or $10 for each hour of the marathon, through various fundraisers prior to the event.
To keep the dancers motivated, ACT provided entertainment, including the acappella group Ear Candy, along with Appalachian’s Swing Dance Club, Entropy Dance Crew and the Royal Dynasty Majorette Dance Team, among several others. Students also had a chance to meet and interact with some of the beneficiaries of their efforts.
Kaaren Hayes, Parent to Parent Family Support Network-High Country program director and outreach coordinator for Avery and Watauga counties, said the Dance Marathon is an important outreach event to connect students with families served by the program. The fundraiser provides information and support to families who have a child with special needs or a chronic health condition.
“During the lunch break, the dancers sit with the families and listen to their personal stories. We also have posters displayed around the dance floor, and the students are invited to read about the children and leave notes for them,” Hayes said in a statement.
Caroline Davis, events and operations coordinator at the Western Youth Network, also sees the Dance Marathon as an opportunity for the Western Youth Network to share its community engagement with students.
“This fundraiser brings us more than just a monetary outcome; we gain supporters who may become volunteers and interns compelled by WYN’s mission to transform the High Country by nurturing and empowering our children to live healthy and fulfilled lives,” Davis said in a statement.
