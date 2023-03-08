BOONE — The Annual Flannel Fest returned to Appalachian Mountain Brewery on March 4 with an all day festival.
Flannel Fest included lumberjack and flannel themed events sprinkled throughout the festival for all ages, which included small log cabins for children and cross cut saw contests. From noon to 11 p.m., AMB celebrated their annual festival with live music, food, beer, family games and much more.
Many local business and organizations were featured including Watauga Arts Council, Stringham Carvings and KindDesigns Screen Printing. WAC participated with a free face painting booth for all ages along with an area for children to do arts and crafts. Jerry Stringham, of Crossnore's Stringham Carvings, carved wooden sculptures at the festival with a chainsaw.
AMB's Chris Zieber attended the event dressed in a flannel suit.
"The event is inspired by mountain attire, and getting people out there despite the weather. No matter what we are going to have a great time, and get the community together," Zieber said.
Live music from five separate bands played throughout the day, including Gap Civil, Holler Choir, Adam Church Band, Midnight Panther and Funkelstiltskin.
