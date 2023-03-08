BOONE — The Annual Flannel Fest returned to Appalachian Mountain Brewery on March 4 with an all day festival. 

Flannel Fest included lumberjack and flannel themed events sprinkled throughout the festival for all ages, which included small log cabins for children and cross cut saw contests. From noon to 11 p.m., AMB celebrated their annual festival with live music, food, beer, family games and much more. 

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.