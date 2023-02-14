BOONE — Local and internationally recognized artist April Flanders, curated an exhibit for the Turchin Center that has a variety of prints to highlight the global issue of invasive species.
Flanders often combines science and art to create visual representations of invasive species. This started locally when she was introduced to what invasive species are while hiking in the area. Her work aims to bring awareness to an issue that is often overlooked in the ecosystem.
“These creatures, some of them are really interesting. Some of them are kind of, for you and I, quite mundane, like the grey squirrel. We think they’re a little annoying, but if you go to London they’re really a problem, which is kind of funny, right? And if you go, the other thing that’s really a problem in Great Britain is Japanese Knotweed, which is also a problem here. The houses are so dense they have to have a whole house inspection just for the Knotweed because it can undermine your foundation for your house. So it is about beauty and kind of this visceral reaction,” Flanders said.
Flanders worked with the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center’s Marine Biology Invasions Lab to curate an exhibit that shows both the more aesthetically pleasing side of the issue. The exhibit is specifically for the annual international conference.
“They (Smithsonian Environmental Research Center’s Marine Biology Invasions lab) wanted to have this connection with artists making work about what they are working with. So, this was my idea to bring printmakers together in an exchange portfolio because that’s a format that already exists in the world. I curated the people that were in it by having an application process and then this exhibition at the Turchin came together because I wanted to show the portfolio,” Flanders said. “Then the other aspect of the exhibition that that I’ve curated is from one of the people that is in my portfolio, and is an artist who really dove into this idea of aquatic invasives. She really examined this one organism in particular, a bryozoan. She made this beautiful installation. So, she actually has an installation just outside of Gallery B that’s conceptually linked to the work that we’ve done.”
Flanders selected a few artists based off of commitment to the theme and how their vision aligned with the mission of the exhibit. The exhibit is primarily based in the international conference, however a copy of it will be presented at the Turchin.
