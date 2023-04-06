BOONE — Appalachian State University’s annual summer arts celebration, An Appalachian Summer Festival, has announced the lineup for its 39th season, June 24-July 29.
The monthlong whirlwind of music, dance, theater, visual arts and film programming, which takes place on and around the campus of App State, is one of the region’s leading arts festivals, bringing more than 27,000 visitors to the High Country each summer.
The following is the schedule for each aspect of the festival.
SCHAEFER POPULAR SERIES
An Evening with Leslie Odom, Jr. (June 24, Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts, 8 p.m.)
Lea Salonga (July 8, Schaefer Center, at 8 p.m.)
John Oates (July 14, Schaefer Center, at 8 p.m.)
Keb’ Mo’ with special guest Allison Russell (July 22, Schaefer Center, at 8 p.m.)
Darius Rucker (July 29, Kidd Brewer Stadium, at 7:30 p.m.)
CLASSICAL MUSIC
Apollo’s Fire: The Road to Dublin (June 28, Rosen Concert Hall, at 7 p.m.)
Rosen-Schaffel Competition for Young and Emerging Artists (July 1, Rosen Concert Hall, at 2 p.m.)
