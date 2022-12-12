JSMHM Logo New.png

BOONE — Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music concludes its 2022 season with a High Country holiday tradition. “An Appalachian Christmas,” a benefit concert featuring multiple local musicians and ensembles, will take place Saturday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Boone.

Admission to the concert is free, but a love offering will be collected during the show, with proceeds benefiting the Hospitality House and Santa’s Toy Box.

