Beginning January 11, Avery-Mitchell-Yancey Regional Library System is changing hours of operation. Hours will be changed so staff can sanitize efficiently before/after patron use and to allow staff sufficient time to train and complete inventory tasks & training related to our Cardinal transition. With these changes, daily hours of operation will be extended to accommodate patrons who wish to arrive to the library earlier or later in the day.
AMY Library is transitioning to the NC Cardinal Library Consortium. NC Cardinal is a statewide consortium of 41 library systems from 51 counties throughout the State of North Carolina. NC Cardinal expands items available to you to nearly 7 million items statewide.
“Moving to Cardinal is exciting for all of us, and staff will be working diligently to continue collection development tasks, inventory, and training as we transition, while still offering services to the public,” AMY Director Amber Westall Briggs said. “As cases of Covid-19 continue to rise in our communities, our libraries are open to the public by appointment only or by using curbside service. Our new daily operating hours are extended to accommodate patrons who would prefer earlier or later hours as well as prioritizing time for staff to sanitize mid-day. We appreciate our patrons’ patience during this transition time, as we navigate these new waters, continue to offer services our patrons expect, and do so as safe as possible during a pandemic.”
For concerns or questions, Director Westall Briggs encourages patrons to reach out to her directly at 682-4476 or email.
For information regarding operating hours or making an appointment to visit the library, click to amyregionallibrary.org or contact your local library by email or phone.
Avery County Morrison Public Library
Monday and Friday: 9 a.m. to noon, 1 to 5 p.m.
Wednesday and Thursday: 9 a.m. to noon; 1 to 6 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sunday and Tuesday: Closed
Mitchell County Public Library (Bakersville location)
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday: 10 a.m. to noon; 1 to 6 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sunday and Wednesday: Closed
Spruce Pine Public Library
Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday: 10 a.m. to noon; 1 to 6 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tuesday and Sunday: Closed
Yancey County Public Library
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday: 10 a.m. to noon; 1 to 6 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sunday and Wednesday: Closed
