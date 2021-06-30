NEW YORK — A group of 12 high school students and six adult leaders from Alliance Bible Fellowship recently spent about a week serving New York City’s neighborhood of Jackson Heights in the borough of Queens “in the name of Jesus Christ,” according to JP Poisson, the student pastor at Alliance.
The group participated in a pop-up laundry event as part of the Laundry Project, which is a movement by Current Initiatives — a not-for-profit organization incorporated in Florida. According Current Initiatives, the organization started with young adults committed to educating others on current social initiatives and mobilizing them to bring about change. The most recent laundry event was the fourth New York City-based pop-up Laundry Project event this year and the first at this location, according to Current Initiatives.
Founded in 2008, the Laundry Project has assisted low-income families in more than 30 cities across the country. To date, the organization has washed more than 170,000 loads of laundry for approximately 17,000 families in more than 600 laundry service projects nationwide, according to Current Initiatives.
“Clean laundry is not just an ongoing financial burden for many families but is also a contributing factor to one’s health and wellness,” Current Initiatives stated. “The Laundry Project is committed to doing what they can to bolster the health and wellness of families and residents by providing clean laundry.”
Current Initiatives planned to wash and dry approximately 200 loads of laundry at no cost for area residents. Poisson said Alliance learned about the opportunity through the ministry Urban Nations Outreach in Jackson Heights. The group from Alliance arrived in New York June 19 and traveled back to Boone on June 25.
Poisson said the group serving people largely from Bangladesh, Nepal and India. Volunteers helped tutor English as a Second Language classes, ministered to children and families at Hart Park and provided free laundry services. The Alliance Bible group covered the price of any bleach/detergents needed by those using the services as well as price to use the washers and dryers. Poisson said around 450 loads of free laundry were conducted during the project.
Poisson said volunteers were giving those they served some hope, “a hope they cannot find in themselves but in the God of the Bible. In the same way God sent his son Jesus Christ to serve and not be served, God sends his followers to do the same. We were able to share this message with the community we served.”
Poisson added that God also used the Alliance group to meet some of the basic needs for the people they served.
“Many of these needs we take for granted: language, clean clothes and a community of people to belong to,” Poisson said.
Poisson said he hopes group members who attended the trip take away from the experience that they can serve people in the High Country in a lot of the same ways they did in New York City.
“We can actually do more to serve people in the community in which we live, work and play,” Poisson said.
To learn more about Current Initiatives, visit www.EngagetheCurrent.org, or view photos of past Laundry Projects at www.LaundrybyCurrent.org.
