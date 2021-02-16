BOONE — In its seventh iteration, Alliance Bible Fellowship’s Joy Prom had to change up the format due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but still fulfilled its mission as it became a Shine Thru event on Friday, Feb. 12.
The yearly event has in the past been a prom night offered by the church’s special needs ministry, according to organizer Ronnie Wright. However, they had to get creative with the 2021 version.
Ditching the traditional dance for a drive-thru, the event was still a celebration of life and individuals with disabilities. Participants could ride through the parking lot of the church, receiving food, gifts and positivity. Even though there was no dance, a red carpet was still rolled out, with cars passing down it as cheers rained down.
Wright, who helped start AFB’s Joy Prom tradition with his wife, Anne, called the event a success, noting that any positivity is welcome. He said he was thankful for the support of the many volunteers who made the event possible, as they worked to celebrate those who deserve it.
The Shine Thru event in Boone was not the only such event happening that night, as it was part of the larger Night to Shine celebration. Sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, Night to Shine is an organization of Joy Proms put on by churches all over the world, which went virtual for 2021.
For more information on Joy Prom or the special needs ministry at Alliance Bible Fellowship, visit abfboone.com/specialneeds or contact (828) 264-8312 or abfoffice@abfboone.org. For more information about Night to Shine and the Tim Tebow Foundation, go to www.timtebowfoundation.org.
