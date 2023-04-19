BOONE — Volunteers and excited soon-to-be prom attendees filled the atrium at Alliance Bible Fellowship to try on outfits and accessories in preparation for the upcoming Joy Prom.

Dresses, suites, jewelry and ties lined tables and clothing racks of the meeting space on Saturday, April 15. Guests picked through options to decide on their look for prom before volunteers helped make alterations for the perfect fit.

jewelry

Chris Lundeen and Sharon Walters helped Jamie Townsend decide which jewelry best matched her new prom dress.
rose and teresa

Rose Costiloe helped Teresa Moore decide between several dresses.

