BOONE — In his years of law enforcement, Mathew Stevens saw a lot of change. When he officially retired on Jan. 1, the Boone Police Department detective sergeant completed a 25-year journey, during which Boone, the world and how to police it all had become completely different.
The Chicago native who grew up in California knew he wanted to become a police officer from an early age.
“I like problem solving and fixing things,” Stevens said. “When you’re young, and any officer that denies it is probably lying to you, but in the shows there’s action, there’s blue lights, there’s running and jumping on people and it’s very much a romanticized concept of it. Later as I matured I realized it was more of the problem solving, the fixing aspect of it, solving a case and helping different people.”
After a stint in the U.S. Coast Guard, Stevens joined the Boone Police Department as a dispatcher.
“I had very specific goals when I was going to come here. I was working dispatch because my job in the Coast Guard was telecommunications and radio,” Stevens said, noting his plan at the time was to not stick around and head into federal law enforcement.
However, he did stick around, becoming a sworn officer in 1999 and then a detective in early 2001. After spending most of his career as a detective or supervising other detectives, he moved into a more administrative-focused role in 2014.
Working under four different chiefs in his time with BPD, Stevens said the department and the world has changed.
“I feel like my career spanned such a transitive couple of decades,” Stevens said. “From Chief (Zane) Tester, an old guard and kind of a very traditional, local-based way of doing things, to Chief (Andy) Le Beau and for example Black Lives Matter, different protest movements and working with different community groups. A really important two decades of change, and I was very lucky to be there during that and to recognize that it’s wholly different in a such a nice way.”
Working in Boone, Stevens found he could make direct impact with his work, helping people individually and making the area a better place.
“There are things that happen, and the department was able to affect the community in such a measurable way, unlike maybe a larger jurisdiction where stuff just keeps happening,” Stevens said. “So I remember thinking, ‘Wow, you could actually get some stuff done here.’”
Stevens also found what he called a “loyalty to the area.”
“I met my wife locally, and of course we live in the area,” Stevens said. “(BPD) is a great department, the town has been a fantastic employer and I just have always liked the dynamic and continue to like being able to help on a case-by-case basis. You might get lost in a larger jurisdiction or not feel like you can make a difference.”
Le Beau commended Stevens on his hard work and accomplishments during his career.
“Mat had a very successful career at the police department and held many position during his 25-year career,” Le Beau said. “I worked closer with Mat during the later part of his career and saw how he helped prepare our agency for the future. Not only was Sgt. Stevens very competent in his duties, but also a great guy. Mat was very well liked by all and his sense of humor will be greatly missed. Mat was a faithful public servant that we should all be proud of as he retires with honor.”
Le Beau pointed to Stevens’ work in pioneering the BPD’s Forensic Digital Technician position, managing the department’s body camera system after their implementation in 2013 and his work in reducing false alarms through his work in the community.
Stevens said he is proud of what he was able to accomplish with BPD, and while he is still getting used to retirement, looking forward to the next phase of his life.
