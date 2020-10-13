BLOWING ROCK — Beginning Nov. 13, Tweetsie Railroad will host Tweetsie Christmas, every Friday, Saturday and select weekday evenings through Dec. 31. The park will open at 5 p.m. and the train will depart every 40 minutes beginning at 5:30 p.m.
A Tweetsie Christmas features a variety of different attractions for folks of all ages, however the popular amusement park is taking several precautions to guard both its staff and visitors against the COVID-19 virus. The precautions include reduced visitor capacity, removing self-serve condiments and utensils, replacing ride seating to comply with social distancing mandates and requiring mask for all employees and guests older than 5, unless exempt under NC Executive Order 169.
Family attractions include amusement park classics such as “The Little Drummer Boy” and “The Himalaya,” the Hacienda, where guests can relax by a fire pit and roast smores, and a holiday train ride where visitors have the chance to view millions of dazzling Christmas lights from a train car pulled by a historic steam locomotive.
Guests will also have an opportunity to meet Santa at his Gingerbread house, constructed with COVID-19 safety measures, which will be decked out with candy furnishings, and stroll down Tweetsie’s main street where they’ll have the opportunity to gaze at lights and check out a number of retail shops. Those planning on riding the train should dress warmly, as the three-mile ride through the Blue Ridge Mountain’s will take place in an open-air train car.
Due to ongoing health concerns, attractions such as the park’s Snowglobes and Christmas Tweetsie Place Show will not be available this year.
Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, Oct. 13 and space is limited due to reduced capacity. Buy your tickets online or call (877) 893-3874. For more information about Tweetsie Christmas visit Tweetsie.com.
Due to an anticipated high volume of calls, it is recommended that tickets be purchased online.
Those who have purchased a 2020 General Admission or Day Out With Thomas ticket can be credited a Tweetsie Christmas ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.