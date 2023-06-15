Cyndi Ziegler

High Country Candles Cyndi Ziegler demonstrates her work.

 Photo by Derek Halsey

BLOWING ROCK — One of the delights of walking the streets of Blowing Rock during the tourist season is stopping into the High Country Candle shop. Located at 1098 Main Street, the treat is to not only peruse the unique designs of candles for sale there, but to also see those intricate items made right before your eyes.

The products found in High Country Candles are created by the husband and wife team of Larry and Cyndi Ziegler, who have owned and run the store since 1994. With all of the hand-dipped flambeaus being made in-house, and with the Ziegler’s having developed a love and a talent for explaining the candle-making process to all who enter; the constant influx of curious guests get to walk in and see those gorgeous candles carved right in front of them.

Larry Ziegler

Larry Ziegler demonstrates candle making.
High Country Candles 13.JPG

Some of the work created by Larry and Cyndi Ziegler.

