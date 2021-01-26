NORTH CAROLINA — A Cleaner World — with a location in Boone — is participating in the 2021 Give A Kid A Coat campaign, a program that solicits coat donations from area residents to give to those in need.
Since starting on Jan. 7, the campaign has collected 7,430 coats statewide, according to initiative organizers. A Cleaner World — with 27 locations across North Carolina and Virginia — is hosting the campaign along with The Salvation Army, FOX8, 1075KZL, Rock92 and AAA Storage. The campaign has taken place for 34 years, and this year will continue through Feb. 13.
“We still have many weeks of cold and inclement weather to go," said Van Denton of Fox8. “Please help us keep as many children warm as possible this year.”
If community members would like to help with this year’s Give A Kid A Coat campaign, they can drop off outgrown or unused coats at any A Cleaner World location. A Cleaner World will clean and repair coats, and then give them to The Salvation Army for distribution. Families in need of coats should check with their local Salvation Army office for distribution information, or visit www.acleanerworld.com/aboutus/givingback.aspx.
For additional information, call Dianne Berberich at (336) 841-4188.
The Boone location of A Cleaner World is located at 130 New Market Blvd. More information about the Boone Location of A Cleaner World can be found at www.facebook.com/A-Cleaner-World-111597620263745.
