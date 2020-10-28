BOONE — Nine faculty and staff members in Appalachian State University’s Walker College of Business have been recognized with Sywassink Awards for Excellence.
The awards honor teaching, research and service, as well as the spirit of the Walker College of Business. Interim Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Heather Norris was presented with the first Honorary Sywassink Award.
Others receiving Sywassink Awards for Excellence, presented virtually on Sywassink Day, Aug. 21, were Bonnie Guy for teaching; Brandy Hadley for research contributions and Lakshmi Iyer for service. Kevin Huff and Jan Woods were honored as the outstanding non-tenure-track faculty members, and Tracy Reed earned the Spirit of Walker Award for faculty. Samantha Fuentes received the 2020 staff excellence award and Linda Meznar is the recipient of the Spirit of Walker Award for staff.
“These dedicated faculty have excelled in the areas of teaching, research and service, and these staff members have gone beyond the call of duty in service to the college,” said WCOB Acting Dean Sandra Vannoy. “I’m pleased they were recognized for their outstanding accomplishments.”
G.A. Sywassink, for whom the awards are named, is an honorary App State alumnus, past chair of the university’s Board of Trustees and a previous member of the University of North Carolina System’s Board of Governors.
