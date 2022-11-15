HIGH COUNTRY — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, with more than 100 trees and wreaths displayed across the High Country as part of the Western Youth Network (WYN) annual Festival of Trees.
The trees are decorated by designers, retailers, High Country businesses and individuals — and displayed at public locations in West Jefferson, Boone, Blowing Rock, Banner Elk and the Linville area. Decorated trees, many with extra gifts and gift certificates, will be sold on an online auction which opens Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 12 p.m.
A selection of festive holiday wreaths, most of which will be on display at the Watauga County Recreation Center will be added to the auction on Nov. 29.
The auction runs through Thursday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. The Festival of Trees is presented by the Leslie Eason Real Estate Team with Keller Williams. Key events of the festival include:
Wreath Making Extravaganza on Monday, Nov. 28 from 6-8 p.m. at The Beacon in Boone (ticketed event).
Hot Chocolate Social on Wednesday, Nov. 30 from 4-6 p.m. (drop in), free and open to all at the Watauga Rec Center.
Festival Finale Party, Thursday, Dec. 1 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. (drop in) at Ransom in Boone, open to all.
This is the eighth year for the festival, which raises funds for WYN, a non-profit agency that provides programs for children and adolescents in order to build a better future and stronger community for the High Country.
“Displaying trees in the community gives us the opportunity to introduce more people to the mission of WYN,” said Jennifer Warren, executive director of WYN.
Warren said she has seen the needs of area youth increase in the past couple of years. The annual Festival of Trees fundraiser provides necessary funds for helping children, plus educates the community about ways to support WYN — including opportunities to volunteer as mentors to the children.
“It’s a great way to spread holiday cheer,” Warren added. “The trees are always beautiful and make people smile.”
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.