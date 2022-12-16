Long John Carolers

Nancy Williams, Judy Geary and Darlene Van Dyke carol at the Doc Watson statue on King Street.

 Photo by Makaelah Walters

BOONE — The 50th Annual Gathering of the Long John Carolers will take place on Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Horn in the West Parking Lot in Boone.

Each December in Boone for the past 49 years, a hardy group of folks have donned scarves, toboggans and long underwear to go out and spread cheer among people caught up in the last-minute Christmas rush.

Long John Carolers

