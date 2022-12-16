BOONE — The 50th Annual Gathering of the Long John Carolers will take place on Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Horn in the West Parking Lot in Boone.
Each December in Boone for the past 49 years, a hardy group of folks have donned scarves, toboggans and long underwear to go out and spread cheer among people caught up in the last-minute Christmas rush.
The group is made up of both Boone residents and former residents who come “home” for the holidays. The group has traditionally sung at grocery stores, department stores, shopping malls, rest homes, on King Street and at individual homes to bring joy and laughter to shoppers, residents and bystanders who are caught by surprise by the troupe’s unusual attire.
This 50th annual gathering of the LJC’s on Dec. 17 promises to be a great reunion of 20 to 30 colorfully-dressed carolers looking forward to a wonderful evening of singing, smiles and enjoyment.
