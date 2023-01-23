BLOWING ROCK — Twenty-five years ago, a group of business owners got together to talk about what they could do to help support the economy in Blowing Rock.

Twenty-five years later, that idea is one of the biggest events in Blowing Rock each year that brings thousands of people to town and encourages locals to not hibernate, but rather celebrate.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.