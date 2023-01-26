BOONE — Watauga High School's 21st Annual Empty Bowls event is welcoming community members on March 18 from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
The annual fundraiser raises money for the Hunger and Health Coalition. Local artists and students from Watauga High School Arts Department create handmade bowls for community members to purchase and fill with soup donated by area restaurants.
Community members can also bid on silent auction items to help support the mission of the Hunger and Health Coalition. Last year, the event raised more than $9,000.
The event is put on by WHS, the Watauga County Arts Council and the Hunger and Health Coalition.
