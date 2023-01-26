Bowls

Bowls made by Watauga High School students that were available at a previous Empty Bowls event.

 File photo

BOONE — Watauga High School's 21st Annual Empty Bowls event is welcoming community members on March 18 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. 

The annual fundraiser raises money for the Hunger and Health Coalition. Local artists and students from Watauga High School Arts Department create handmade bowls for community members to purchase and fill with soup donated by area restaurants. 

