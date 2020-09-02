BOONE — Five winning entries by Appalachian State University faculty and staff have were announced in May for the 2020 Chancellor’s Innovation Scholars Program. The recipient teams will earn awards up to $10,000 each from the Office of the Chancellor and the Division of Academic Affairs.
“This 2020 class of Chancellor’s Innovation Scholars exemplifies the research, scholarship and ingenuity that elevates the Appalachian Experience year-round,” said Appalachian Chancellor Sheri Everts. “The scholars’ diverse and groundbreaking research and inquiry will inform issues and propose solutions vital to a broad spectrum of initiatives.”
This year’s initiatives range in topic from health care, immigration awareness and experiential learning, to community engagement. Some of the 2020 funded projects build on existing projects and research, others are new initiatives.
The winning projects are:
• Immigration Awareness and Advocacy Project, which will employ a collection of overlapping initiatives designed to engage and educate the Appalachian Community on the subject of immigration in order to create a more inclusive environment. The project team includes Sarah Donovan, lecturer in the Department of Social Work; Felicia Arriaga, assistant professor in the Department of Sociology; Marco Fonseca Rodriguez, assistant director of the Office of Intercultural Student Affairs; María Hofman, community access coordinator for the Scholars with Diverse Abilities Program; and Dr. Brent James, senior lecturer in the Department of Languages, Literatures and Cultures.
• Building Sustainable Health Professionals: The Interprofessional Fellows Leadership Program, which will enable selected faculty from the Beaver College of Health Sciences to integrate interprofessional practice and education (IPE) content into their teaching, research and community/clinic work, and to share best practices with other faculty. Kimberly McCullough, professor in the Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders in Appalachian’s Beaver College of Health Sciences and director of the college’s M.S. in speech-language pathology program, has proposed a yearlong Interprofessional Fellows Leadership Program to advance interprofessional education practices within the college’s curriculum.
• Expanding the toolbox of Appalachian’s Integrative Design Experience Laboratory (IDEXlab), which will provide construction tools, supplies and critical safety equipment to support the project-based learning environment of this curriculum program housed in Appalachian’s College of Fine and Applied Arts. The project team includes Chelsea Helms, assistant professor in the Department of Applied Design; D. Jason Miller, associate professor in the Department of Sustainable Technology and the Built Environment; Foster Ramsey, lecturer in the STBE department; and Chris Schoonover, practitioner-in-residence in the STBE department.
• A Novel Mobile Health (mHealth) Technology Program, which will seek to impact health behaviors and improve clinical obesity biometric markers to build healthy rural communities. Jamie Griffin, assistant professor in the Department of Nutrition and Health Care Management in Appalachian’s Beaver College of Health Sciences, plans to expand an existing partnership between Appalachian and High Country Community Health — the My Quest in the High Country program.
• Using Collaborative Client-Service Curriculum to Develop Sustainable Communities, a project through which Appalachian’s Impact Clinic will work with faculty and staff in multiple disciplines across campus to develop and implement recommended sustainable practices among community and business organizations. The project team includes Tammy Kowalczyk, professor in the Department of Accounting; Maureen MacNamara, assistant professor in the Department of Social Work; and Elizabeth Shay, assistant professor in the Department of Geography and Planning.
The Chancellor’s Innovation Scholars Program supports innovative research and practice by Appalachian State University faculty and staff throughout all disciplines and program areas on campus. These internal grants are awarded to Appalachian thought leaders who work creatively and entrepreneurially to address challenges; create lasting institutional change; provide community and societal benefits; establish opportunities that increase student engagement with research, creativity, innovation, design thinking and entrepreneurship; and promote broad-based sustainability in the areas of economics, equity and the environment. The program is intended to complement other innovation initiatives at the university. Learn more at www.appstate.edu/innovation-scholars.
