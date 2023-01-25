PARTNERS! Canines is a shelter in Todd that has saved more than 10,000 dogs since 2007. They are a dog rescue nonprofit organization that works with the surrounding counties to rescue dogs from high-kill shelters and transport them to rescue partners around the country, who then spay or neuter them and find them forever homes.
More than 30 dogs participated in the event this year. Owners signed up their dog to participate in the race on Saturday where the dogs received a keg based on their size. Small dogs raced with a can, and larger dogs raced with various sized kegs. Dogs from the shelter participated as well, with many of the dogs being service dogs.
Winners received a basket that had a $50 gift card to Brick Oven Pizza in Beech Mountain, a gift card to Flanagans and Tito’s branded items such as dog bowls and leashes.
