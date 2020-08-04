BOONE — The Watauga County Board of Commissioners approved text amendments to the Valle Crucis Historic District ordinance on Aug. 4 that will exempt schools from standards such as building height, buffer zones, parking and lighting.
The first discussions of the ordinance changes took place during the board’s Sept. 17, 2019, meeting, after a Watauga County Schools decision that March to enter into a contract for property to construct a new Valle Crucis School. At that time, the county stated that the text amendment would be a “straightforward way to address what the county deems to have been an oversight of having failed to address public schools within the ordinance.” The Valle Crucis Historic District Ordinance was enacted in 1990 and did not include language addressing public schools.
The ordinance already included language that exempted bona fide farms, and the approved amendment will now include public schools. Section 2.3 will now read, “This ordinance shall not be applicable to bona fide farm, but any use of farm property for non-farm purposes is subject to the regulations. Bona fide farm purposes include production of crops, fruits, vegetables, ornamental and flowering plants, dairy, poultry and all other forms of agricultural product having a domestic or foreign market.”
Sections 2.4 and 2.5 will now also include “shall not be applicable to public schools” in the language. Section 2.4 addresses area height and placement standards with requirements such as minimum lot size, minimum lot width, minimum required yards and maximum building height. Section 2.5 discusses performance standards such as buffer zones, parking, screening of parking, density, signage, lighting, placement of buildings and facades.
During the Aug. 4 meeting, Planning and Inspections Director Joe Furman reminded the commissioners that last year the Planning Board approved and provided a written recommendation to the county addressing plan consistency. He added that the Valle Crucis Historic Preservation Commission voted unanimously in opposition of the ordinance change last October. The commissioners hosted a public hearing on the matter on Oct. 15, 2019. Of those who spoke at the public hearing, rough half were in favor and the other half was against.
The matter was tabled during a few of the board’s following meetings in which Commissioner Perry Yates stated that the county should wait to make a decision after school officials decided where the school would be placed and other impacts that may have. The Watauga County Board of Education approved a resolution to purchase what has been called the “Hodges property,” approximately one-quarter mile from the existing Valle Crucis School, on July 13.
Seven individuals submitted public comments to the commissioners for the Aug. 4 meeting in opposition to the ordinance changes. In his comments, Bill Pressly stated that ordinance standards are in place to protect the local community and environment.
“Releasing schools from these responsibilities will compromise these objectives,” Pressly stated. “In fact, a school has the greatest impact on the community and environment of any current land use in the Historic District. A school should be held to the same standards as the rest of us, if not higher.”
The commissioners received four letters in support of the ordinance change and school’s placement. one of which came from three individuals of the PTA of Valle Crucis School. Valle Crucis residents and parents of a Valle Crucis School student, Mitch and Kelli Mayhew submitted a joint letter in support of the ordinance change. The Mayhews stated that the school was located in the community before the historical designation was granted.
“Zoning standards should not be allowed to stifle the needs of the people who live in our community,” stated the Mayhews in the letter. “The historical designation should not be used as a weapon to ensure nothing ever changes in the valley. Change is integral to the growth and wellbeing of our community.”
The commissioners voted unanimously to approve the ordinance changes, as well as approved the adoption of a statement of consistency that is required by N.C. General Statute 153A-341.
Commissioner Billy Kennedy mentioned that the current Valle Crucis School is no longer a viable space for student learning, and that the building poses a safety risk. Yates said that he was in favor of the ordinance changes and the placement of the school because the children in Valle Crucis deserve “a healthy, clean and up-to-date environment” to learn.
Commissioner Larry Turnbow mentioned that he and County Manager Deron Geouque conducted an “exhaustive search” of other properties within the Valle Crucis area and had hit a “dead end.” Turnbow said he supported the ordinance change given that the county couldn’t locate any other sites for a school within the community — which is something that was advocated for by multiple Valle Crucis residents.
“I trust we’re all going to work together and work with the community there to make this building look and be what the folks in that community want,” said Commissioner Charlie Wallin.
The next step in the process is for the board of education to set a closing date on the property, and for the two boards to work together on the design phase of the project, said WCS Superintendent Scott Elliott. Elliott said that when officials get to the point of designing the building, a series of sessions take place to allow stakeholders — teachers, parents and community members — an opportunity to give input on what they would like to see in a school.
“My hope is that there will be ample opportunities for the school community and the Valle Crucis community to give input,” Elliott said. “We will publicize those opportunities when the time comes.”
Elliott expressed gratitude to the commissioners for their support and to the school board for the perseverance through the due diligence process of the Hodges property. He also thanked parents and community members who have given input and been supportive of the process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.