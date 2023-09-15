The story is told of an American tourist in Paris who picked up an amber necklace in a trinket shop. When he arrived at New York and went through customs he was shocked at the high duty he had to pay for the necklace. So when he came home, he spoke with a jeweler and the jeweler told him he would give $25,000 for the necklace. The man was stunned and suspected that there was a reason for the offer. So he took the necklace to an expert who appraised it at an astronomical amount.
When he asked the appraiser what made the necklace so valuable, he told him to look into the magnifying glass and see for himself. When he placed his eye next to the glass, he saw an inscription which read: “From Napoleon to Josephine.” It was the name on the necklace that gave it extraordinary worth.
