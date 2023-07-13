In World War II, Tom Landry flew some 30 bombing missions. Upon returning home Landry embarked on a career in the game of professional football. In time, Landry worked his way up the ranks, from being a defensive coordinator in the 1950s with the New York Giants on the same coaching staff as fellow legendary coach Vince Lombardi to being named the head coach in 1960 of the new expansion National Football League franchise in Dallas called the Cowboys, a post that Landry held for 29 years, winning a pair of world championships along the way.
Around the time that Landry, whom his hall-of-fame quarterback Roger Staubach quipped as “the man in the funny hat,” took the helm in his trademark fedora cap in Dallas, a friend invited Landry to a Bible study breakfast. Though Landry attended church, he had little interest in the Word of God. However, to humor his friend, he agreed to attend. The lesson was on the Sermon on the Mount, and Landry was intrigued by the words of Jesus found in Matthew chapters 6 and 7. He realized that despite his personal success, his heart was still restless. “I wondered if that was all there was to life,” he said.
