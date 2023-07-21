Linda Evans Shepherd, in her book entitled “How to Pray in Times of Stress,” shares insightful commentary about the stresses and struggles that overwhelm many people in today’s world.

She writes, “A clock would make a poor bank. No customer would ever be able to deposit a moment to save for later because, at the end of the day, every second would be spent and the clock would be bankrupt. While it’s true that each day gives us 24 hours to spend, those hours have to be divided into moments driven by the demands of our to-do lists, not to mention our problems, worries, families, and jobs.

  

