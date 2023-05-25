Around 20 years ago I was living in a home here locally and, upon returning home from work one day with friends, I discovered that a break-in had occurred and several items had been taken. Fortunately no one was hurt from the incident and items, unlike people, could always be replaced.

Although we live in what I believe to be a fairly safe section of the world compared to more urban locales that we see on the evening news, it is easy to see why security is a big deal and a huge money maker in today’s economy. Home security systems, vehicle air bags, passwords, birth control pills, yearly physicals, savings accounts and pension plans provide only temporary peace of mind, however. As Americans, we spend billions of dollars on hi-tech self-protection equipment to find that they are often obsolete even before the warranty expires.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.