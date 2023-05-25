Around 20 years ago I was living in a home here locally and, upon returning home from work one day with friends, I discovered that a break-in had occurred and several items had been taken. Fortunately no one was hurt from the incident and items, unlike people, could always be replaced.
Although we live in what I believe to be a fairly safe section of the world compared to more urban locales that we see on the evening news, it is easy to see why security is a big deal and a huge money maker in today’s economy. Home security systems, vehicle air bags, passwords, birth control pills, yearly physicals, savings accounts and pension plans provide only temporary peace of mind, however. As Americans, we spend billions of dollars on hi-tech self-protection equipment to find that they are often obsolete even before the warranty expires.
As a society and people, we are obsessed with attempting to remove all possible inconveniences, accidents, thefts and unwanted consequences from our lives. In essence, we are seeking the absence of trouble. We want peace of mind, and that’s what many of security devices and measures claim to offer.
Gadgets break, stock markets crash and people let us down. Despite all the precautions we take, life dishes out its share of calamity. But the only fully dependable and lasting peace comes from our security in Christ, in the confidence we have that we never have to face life alone. God is in control and always present with us, which is really the only absolute security we can count on.
Although it is prudent to take safety precautions and plan wisely for our future, we must ultimately put our trust in God. Depending on man or the things of this world for our security makes about as much sense as anchoring ourselves to the rear bumper of a fighter jet. Sure, it feels strong and stable initially, but wait till it takes off!
King David understood this idea. As a shepherd, he carried a sling. As a soldier, he toted a sword. As a general, he had an army. As a king, he had his mighty men. Ultimately, however, he knew in his heart that only God’s presence would protect Him, and that is where he found peace.
David declared, “Lord, you alone are my portion and my cup; you make my lot secure. I keep my eyes always on the Lord. With him at my right hand, I will not be shaken. Therefore my heart is glad and my tongue rejoices; my body also will rest secure.” (Psalm 16:5, Psalm 16:8-9)
We would do well to remember that trusting the Lord puts us in the lap of the One who will protect us, watch over us, help us through our problems and make us better people because of them. We can rest in the peace and presence of a caring, loving God who will never leave or forsake us, even when it seems that the world is crashing down on us.
God has given us His Holy Spirit. “When you believed, you were marked in Him with a seal, the promised Holy Spirit, who is a deposit guaranteeing our inheritance until the redemption of those who are God’s possession—to the praise of His glory.” (Ephesians 1:13-14) This week, rest securely in knowing we are in God’s grip.
