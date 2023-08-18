When we think about the greatest human accomplishments, there are many things that come to mind. Inventions like fire, the wheel, the automobile, the computer, the discovery of electricity, the first successful flight that formed the foundation of launching into and exploring space and the planets, communications instruments like telephone, radio and television, landing on the moon, discovery of the computer and development of the internet, and many others could vie for the title and we could spend hours listing out the plethora of what humanity has managed to achieve.

However, one innovation that rarely is lumped into such a discussion is something that most people use each and every day, often multiple times: Roads. Roads, it could be argued, are the circulatory system of the human race and the original information highway long before dial-up connections. From times long before the written word, roads have linked house to house, town to town, and city to city. Without roads there are no communities, there are no suburban expansion and limited and hampered commerce (how else does that online package order get to your house?)

  

