During this week I remember my late mother, who would have celebrated her 89th birthday on May 30. There are many things about my mom that I fondly remember, but one of the things she had a tendency NOT to do was throw away things. My mom was one who might be considered a pack rat, who always felt that something that was owned could never outgrow its usefulness in some form or fashion, such as taking old patches of cloth and crafting a blanket, for example.
From my experience, it seems like many of us love to re-purpose things. Families host garage sales and yard sales, only to refuse to turn loose of some items because “you never know when you might need it,” or, “if there is a different purpose for that special item, then I want to be prepared.”
