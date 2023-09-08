Getting lost is never fun. Having spent a considerable amount of time in my career with the newspaper traveling from one place to another or one school to another, I must admit there have been times I’ve found myself in unfamiliar surroundings and in need of assistance.

Prior to the latest in modern technology, we were pretty much relegated to using a road atlas or someone’s recollection or, if we were lucky, directions printed off from a directions website that helped guide our way. I also learned that these weren’t always 100% reliable, either, as I vividly recall directions for one trip to cover a football game landed me to a destination of a gravel road and railroad bed rather than the actual school I was trying to get to just a couple of miles away.

  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.