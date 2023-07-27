The story of our nation is chock full of amazing stories of people whose passion and actions were a significant benchmark in shaping the America we know.

One such person who emerged as a hero in the state of Texas is Sam Houston. At one time, while he was governor of Tennessee, Houston was known as “The Old Drunk.” It wasn’t until much later that he became the great hero of the Texas revolution when he routed General Santa Ana’s Mexican army. Houston’s battle cry, “Remember the Alamo!” helped win independence for Texas. Much later still, he married the daughter of a Baptist preacher and accepted Christ as his Savior. His was a drastic conversion, as he purposed to live a life of righteousness.

  

