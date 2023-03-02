During the past several years it seems like our country has faced tragedy after tragedy. With TV, internet and cellphones, we’re bombarded daily with devastation and despair in the news. How many floods, mudslides, fires, hurricanes, snow and ice storms, tornados, earthquakes, shootings, plane crashes, pandemics and freeway pileups can we take before we simply start to lose heart? We can debate endlessly about why these things happen, but the bottom line is simply this: God uses tragedy to draw us closer to Him.

Col. Mike Anderson looked at life with a unique spiritual insight. As you may recall, he was the second African American astronaut and one of those lost on the re-entry of the Columbia space shuttle in 2003. Anderson was from Spokane Wash., where he attended a small Baptist church. Through the years, we have heard a great deal about this man’s rich spiritual heritage and abiding faith. God has used Anderson’s story to touch thousands of lives. Prior to going on the Columbia mission, his pastor asked him if he was ever frightened about venturing into outer space. Anderson said, “If something were to happen in space, I’m just that much closer to God... Instead of coming down, I’ll just be going up to my home in Glory.” That’s the kind of attitude and assurance God wants us to have. Mike’s death was a great loss to His family, friends and our country. His family has not only been comforted, but the family has sought to use the circumstance and their great faith to comfort others.

