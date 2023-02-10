“…at a time when our discourse has become so sharply polarized – at a time when we are far too eager to lay the blame for all that ails the world at the feet of those who think differently than we do – it’s important for us to pause for a moment and make sure that we are talking with each other in a way that heals, not a way that wounds.”

Do you know who uttered those words? It was President Barack Obama, when delivering a speech on Jan. 8, 2011, at the memorial service for those wounded and killed in shootings in Tuscon, Ariz.

