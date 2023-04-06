As a butterfly soared overhead, one caterpillar said to the other, “You’ll never get me up in one of those things.”

Yet for every caterpillar the time comes when the urge to eat and grow subsides and he instinctively begins to form a chrysalis around himself. The chrysalis hardens and you’d think for all the world that the caterpillar is dead.

