As a butterfly soared overhead, one caterpillar said to the other, “You’ll never get me up in one of those things.”
Yet for every caterpillar the time comes when the urge to eat and grow subsides and he instinctively begins to form a chrysalis around himself. The chrysalis hardens and you’d think for all the world that the caterpillar is dead.
But one spring morning the life inside the chrysalis begins to writhe, the top cracks open, and a beautifully-formed butterfly emerges. For hours it will stand stretching and drying its wings, moving them slowly up and down, up and down. And then, before you know it, the butterfly glides aloft, effortlessly riding the currents of the air, alighting on flower after gorgeous flower, as if to show off its vivid colors to the bright blossoms.
Somehow, the miracle of the butterfly never loses its fascination for us. Perhaps because the butterfly is a living parable of the promise of resurrection.
On Easter morning the disciples saw Jesus’ grave clothes lying on the cold slab still wrapped round and round the corpse. Only the corpse was gone, much like an empty chrysalis deserted by a butterfly who has left to soar free. “He is risen as He said,” an angel told the incredulous disciples. Later that day he appeared to the disciples, and then, over the course of the next few weeks, to as many as five hundred people at one time. Even “Doubting Thomas” didn’t doubt for long that Jesus was really risen from the dead.
Most all of us have lost someone special to us to death. Whether a family member or loved one, a friend or neighbor, we have experienced what it is like to go to valley of the shadow of death, as we read about in the 23rd Psalm.
What do we Christians say in the face of death? There are many mysteries. But two things we know for sure. First, we recognize that death is an enemy. But secondly, and more important, Jesus’ resurrection from the grave that we celebrate at Easter is God’s proof to us that death is not the end. The empty tomb and Jesus’ Spirit within us testify that Easter morning is God’s triumph over death. Ultimately, Jesus promised that God will raise from the dead us who believe in His Son.
This week, consider why Christians gather on Easter morning. Is it to show off their fine clothes or give a ritual tip of the hat to religion? Not hardly. Rather Resurrection Sunday is our opportunity to celebrate Jesus’ victory over death itself. Since He is our Lord and our Savior, His victory is our victory. In celebrating His resurrection we celebrate our own assurance of ultimate triumph over death.
”The last enemy to be destroyed is death. For “God has put all things in subjection under his feet.” But when it says, “all things are put in subjection,” it is plain that he is excepted who put all things in subjection under him. When the perishable puts on the imperishable, and the mortal puts on immortality, then shall come to pass the saying that is written:
“Death is swallowed up in victory.”
“O death, where is your victory?
O death, where is your sting?”
The sting of death is sin, and the power of sin is the law. But thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.” (1 Cor. 15:26-27, 54–57)
