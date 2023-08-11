We all love our comfort. Americans spend lots of money on plush recliners, deluxe mattresses, luxurious sheets and even swanky shoes—all promising “ultimate comfort.” Life isn’t always comfortable though. In fact, a lot of life is just plain hard. If we respond poorly, tough times can turn us into people we don’t want to be.

Pain can produce anger, bitterness, loneliness, and despair, or it can produce humility, compassion, determination, and endurance. A friend shared the following story with me about adversity.

  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.