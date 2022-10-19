“Great is our Lord, and of great power: his understanding is infinite.” Psalm 147:5
In my household we love sports, especially football. My son, Justin, is also a huge baseball fan. Some of his fondest memories rest in the many years he watched the World Series with his Grandad. Be it in person, on television or radio we tune in to our games.
Recently, while traveling home from out of town we had the radio on listening to our favorite football teams’ game. Since we didn’t have video we were listening to and hanging on to every word the announcer said about the game and the players. The vernacular the announcer used now has us listening to descriptions more intently.
In the course of viewing only a few minutes of another baseball game I was struck by the number of times the commentator used the word great to describe a player, his ability, a particular play, or the contest itself. If everything is great, that may minimize what is intended by the word; that is, to call attention to something out of the ordinary. By its overuse — if it’s the way we describe everything — then great becomes the norm rather than something special.
If you ever watch any of the home shopping channels, listen how the host describes whatever they are trying to sell. They will tell you the item is great, incredible, awesome, the best ever. When you hear the testimony of the host you are ready to believe and buy!
When you look at our scripture today in Psalm 147, there are two times the psalmist used the word great to describe the Lord. In fact, the word great is used scores of times in the Old Testament in reference to God. It is clearly the adjective of choice. In reference to God, great is the norm!
The Lord is superior, unmatched by any other. God’s strength is more than enough and His knowledge is unlimited. The quality and quantity of God’s power cannot be exceeded. We struggle to find words adequate to describe Him because He is so, well, great! Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please add my niece, Lisa Stophel, with her permission, to your prayer list. Lisa is in Houston at MD Anderson Cancer Center. She is battling stage 4 cancer. Continue to pray for those who are experiencing the loss of a loved one. Keep praying for others battling cancer and other serious illnesses. Pray for our country that needs prayer more than ever. Pray for our world’s situation. Pray urgently for our military, our nation and its leaders. Pray for those who need salvation! As always, pray for Israel. Keep praying for those with the many unspoken requests, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
OUR SINCERE SYMPATHY: To Louise Absher and family at the passing of our dear friend, Jerry Absher. Jerry was a friend to so many here in Blowing Rock. His passing leaves a deep void in our community.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Dudly Mizell on Oct. 20, Harriet Myers and Alvin Coffey on Oct. 21, to Terry Story on October 22, to my best friend, Debbie Carver, Brenda Fairbetter, Karen Baird, Jim Cain and Jennifer Coffey on Oct. 23, to my son, Winston Lawrence, Bill Wheeler and Ted Couch on Oct. 24, to Vincent Troyer and Grant Troyer on Oct. 25 and to Tannis Boswell and Karen Coffey on Oct. 26. May the Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Mel and Teri Graham on October 26. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “No one is limited to the love and kindness he can give.”
