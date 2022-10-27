“The grass withers, the flower fades, but the word of our God will stand forever. Isaiah 40:8
I just celebrated my 51st high school reunion. It was a wonderful time of gathering with a group of people that had so many memories of a time in our lives. We really thought we had the world in front of us. There were those that were not there because they just didn’t have a desire to reminisce of those days. Then there were those who would not be there because they were no longer here through death.
As part of this reunion committee, it was delegated to me to somehow honor or memorialize the departed in a special way. After much thought I took the individual’s picture and date of their death, placed it on a card and hung it on a tree branch. I experienced sadness and a touch of melancholy as I hung almost one third of our class on the memory tree. Lives shared and now gone, but not forgotten. I wondered, “Who will have their picture on the memory tree next? Could it be me?”
My thoughts went to the many changes that are going on in our lives every day. Every day holds memories. Some that have, and will be gone forever. I not only think of people that have gone, but things that change for whatever reason. One being the ending of our local newspaper, The Blowing Rocket as we know it. Since 1932 The Blowing Rocket has served the Town of Blowing Rock as its newspaper of record, covering the news, people and cultural events of our town. The majority of those years were loving covered by Jerry Burns, Jeff Eason, Thomas Sherrill and David Rogers who gave their best to continue our papers legacy.
Now it is time for another change. Our hometown news will be part of The Watauga Democrat. I am not sure how The Quiet Corner will fit in with the new edition but I would like to invite you to share with me any special birthday, or occasion, that you would like for me to include in our birthday and anniversary acknowledgments. Simply email me at lawrencejb@bellsouth.net and I will be happy to share your happy celebrations.
There again, things change. Isn’t it wonderful to be able to lean on our scripture today? Things will change but the Word of God never changes! What a blessing to us to have this promise! Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Continue to pray for my niece, Lisa Stophel, who just returned from Houston at MD Anderson Cancer Center. She is battling stage 4 cancer. Continue to pray for those who are experiencing the loss of a loved one. Keep praying for others battling cancer and other serious illnesses. Pray for our country that needs prayer more than ever. Pray for our world’s situation. Pray urgently for our military, our nation and its leaders. Pray for those who need salvation! As always, pray for Israel. Keep praying for those with the many unspoken requests, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Sarah McKeathen and Morgan Tarbutton on Oct. 27, to Tyree Harding and Courtney Wrenn on Oct. 29, to Julie Mitchell on Oct. 30, to Irene Greene and Allison Speagle on Oct. 31, and to Michael Moody and Christy Davis Calrell on Nov. 2. May the Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Kevin and Lillie Troyer and Eric and Rachel Mills on No. 1. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “The difference between gossip and news is whether you hear it or tell it!”
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
