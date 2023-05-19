“But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.” Isaiah 40:31
I must confess that I have difficulty in waiting patiently. It seems that the other line always moves faster than the one I am in! It seems the light turns red just as I approach the traffic light. I believe we all just want to move ahead.
My family is in a season of waiting. Waiting to see if surgery has helped my niece, waiting to get a diagnosis from a biopsy for my sister. Waiting for the meeting with the oncologist to discuss possible treatment for her. Waiting for this and waiting for that.
I grabbed the dictionary to look up the word wait. It said waiting can be defined as the action of remaining where one is or delaying action until a particular time or until something else happens. Waiting goes against what we naturally do.
Waiting can come in different forms. There is the waiting like we did as a child at Christmas. We couldn’t wait! Couples wait for the arrival of their first child. They can’t wait to meet the new little one. We plan our vacations and we can’t wait to go.
Then there is the more difficult side to waiting and that is the season my family is in. The past two weeks of waiting have dragged by. We want to have answers and help now. We don’t want to wait.
Now is the time to lean in on our scripture today. Isaiah 40 begins with words of comfort and ends with words of hope. This passage tells us to wait with expectation toward what God is going to do, because it is then that we “will soar on wings likes eagles.” Jesus, the Lamb of God, is still on the throne and He is coming again! Until that day we are to wait with eager anticipation.
Our prayer each day should be to ask the Heavenly Father for the strength to wait on Him. He wrote the book, He knows the beginning and the end. He just waits on us to trust Him with the answers. Now, I trust Him while we wait, you can too. Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray for my sister, Nancy Collins. She will be returning to Duke in a couple of weeks to consider treatment options. Continue to pray for my niece, Lisa Stophel who is battling cancer. Also pray for those who are experiencing the loss of a loved one. Keep praying for those with cancer and other serious illnesses. Pray for our country that needs prayer more than ever. Pray for our world’s situation. Pray urgently for our military, our nation and its leaders. Pray for those who need salvation! As always, pray for Israel. Keep praying for those with the many unspoken requests, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Pat Chommie and Michael Watson on May 18, to Linda Ratterree on May 19, to Dwayne Lawrence on May 24, and a very special Happy Birthday to my precious brother, Mikey Pitts on May 24. May the Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Paul and Brenda Fairbetter on May 21 and to Kent and Shelly Tarbutton on May 23. May the Lord grant you many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “It is easier to stay out of trouble than to get out of it!”
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
