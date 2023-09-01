”Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe also in me. My Father’s house has many rooms: if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am. You know the way to the place where I am going.” John 14: 1-4
Our scripture today is the words of Jesus. That is exactly who and what we should be leaning on today. Last week I spoke to you about the word “still”. Now the Lord has laid the word “wait” on my heart. That is exactly the place that my family is in. We are in waiting for my sister’s transition to Heaven. We stand on the promise of Jesus’ words that He is there, along with our loved ones, and is waiting on my sister Nancy.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
