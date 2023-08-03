Quiet Corner Logo

“But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.” Isaiah 40:31

Have you ever had an appointment and you were finally ushered into the office about an hour and a half or two hours later? If so, how did you spend that idle time? Did you puff and sigh, pat your foot, wear out your watch looking at it? Did the time drag by even slower as you watched others come in and then leave before you were called back? By the time you did get to see the doctor were you angry or just relieved that you were finally being seen? Waiting is hard. We have so much more to do than sit and wait!

  

