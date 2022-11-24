“For if these things be in you, and abound, they make you that ye shall neither be barren nor unfruitful in the knowledge of our Lord Jesus Christ.” 2 Peter 1:8
Here we are with Thanksgiving upon us. Preparations through shopping, planning and yes, even cooking, for me! I stand by the fact that our lives should be every day of thanks-living. This special day in November is one that holds priceless memories of Thanksgiving.
My great niece, Sarah, was born on Thanksgiving Day. That was truly a memorial day, yet every Thanksgiving Day pours out its’ bounty of memories.
I miss my precious Mama every day. She was the matriarch that could cook the entire Thanksgiving meal with a dozen or more people standing in the kitchen with her. Her turkey was baked to perfection, her dressing, or some call it stuffing, and her homemade rolls were second to none. But in our present day Thanksgiving, things have changed even though we hold on to what traditions we can.
Since Mama’s move to Heaven, it has become, despite my lack of culinary expertise, my job, to bake the turkey. With great instruction from several cooks and under Mikey’s watchful eye at the oven, we are able to provide the signature bird. My sisters and nieces provide the bountiful sides and desserts as my oldest brother has perfected Mama’s home-made yeast rolls. When all is said and done a delicious meal and fellowship has occurred. Each preparation took time, crucial steps and effort.
As I pondered today’s scripture passage, it reads like a recipe to me. The end result, according to this verse, is usefulness and fruitfulness in the knowledge of Jesus. But every ingredient, like a good recipe, is crucial. Take any one of the ingredients out, and try to imagine a mature Christian without it. How useful or fruitful would a Christian be, for example, if he or she was lacking self-control? Or goodness? Or love? Every ingredient matters.
God gives us the complete recipe for how to be a fruitful Christian in His Word. Our prayer should be that He will help us follow it carefully today and every day! Think about it!
And from my house to yours, have a blessed Thanksgiving!
PRAYER TIME: I ask for prayers for my continued recovery from pneumonia. Pray for those who are fighting Covid, colds and flu. Continue to pray for my niece, Lisa Stophel who is battling cancer. Also pray for those who are experiencing the loss of a loved one. Keep praying for others battling cancer and other serious illnesses. Pray for our country that needs prayer more than ever. Pray for our world’s situation. Pray urgently for our military, our nation and its leaders. Pray for those who need salvation! As always, pray for Israel. Keep praying for those with the many unspoken requests, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
OUR SYMPATHY TO: Brian Barker, Sharon Sweeting and the family at the loss of their beloved mother, Dorothy Barker, who passed away last week.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Teresa Cook on Nov. 25 and to Rachel Mills on Nov. 28. May the Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Larry and Sandra Houk on Nov. 25 and to Sam and Kay Ewell on Nov. 30. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Always put off until tomorrow that which you are going to make a mess of today!”
