Quiet Corner Logo

“And he arose, and rebuked the wind, and said unto the sea. Peace, be still. And the wind ceased, and there was a great calm.” Mark 4:39

I sat and anxiously awaited word from my niece to get an update on my sister’s cancer treatment. It had been hours since her appointment time and she still wasn’t finished. I continued to pray for not only her and our family but for the doctors and technicians that were administering treatment and caring for her.

  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.