Quiet Corner Logo

“The one who is victorious will, like them be dressed in white. I will never blot out the name of that person from the book of life, but will acknowledge that name before my Father and His angels.” Revelation 3:5

Recently the Blowing Rock History Walk was opened for public display. The new downtown feature presents 21 History Stations. A representative of the Blowing Rock Historical Society stated that, “Each station offers images and narratives of events, people, and places in Blowing Rock history on a bronze relief plaque atop a handsome stone pillar.”

  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.