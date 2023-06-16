Quiet Corner Logo

“And he said unto them, ‘How is it that ye do not understand?’” Mark 8:21

While sitting at dinner one night we observed a group at a nearby table. The adults were trying to visit as one of the group was also tending to her small child. Her toddler often demanded her full attention by grabbing her face with both his hands and saying “Yook (look) at me!” The mother had no choice but to fully give her full attention to that little boy while he was talking. I laughed then, but as I think about it now, this is what Jesus wants from us too – our full attention while He talks to us.

