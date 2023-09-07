Quiet Corner Logo

“Because through Christ Jesus the law of the Spirit who gives life has set you free from the law of sin and death.” Romans 8:2

For the past couple of weeks I have shared words that the Holy Spirit laid on my heart. The first was “be still.” The next week was “wait.” Over the past few days the word has been freedom. My sister Nancy battled Glioblastoma for four months and four days until the Lord called her to Heaven. She fought hard because she didn’t want to leave us but the cancer would not set her free.

  

